SBF's lawyers shouldn't be allowed to use his $500 million investment in AI firm Anthropic — which could used to pay back FTX customers — as evidence, prosecutors say

Pete Syme
·2 min read
3
Sam Bankman-Fried stands as he is introduced to prospective jurors for his fraud trial over the collapse of FTX, the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, at Federal Court in New York City, U.S., October 3, 2023 in this courtroom sketch
A court sketch of Sam Bankman-Fried.REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

  • FTX invested $500 million in Anthropic, the AI startup, last year.

  • Anthropic looks set to be valued at $30 billion as it is in talks with Google for further investment.

  • Prosecutors argue that the investment can't be used as evidence in Bankman-Fried's favor.

Prosecutors have asked the judge overseeing Sam Bankman-Fried's trial to stop the FTX founder's lawyers from referencing his $500 million investment in Anthropic.

In Sunday's letter to US District Judge Lewis Kaplan, US Attorney Damian Williams said "the defense may seek to elicit evidence about the current value of the defendant's investment in Anthropic."

The AI startup was founded in 2021 but has seen an influx of investments since the sector has boomed over the last year. In June, Anthropic was valued at $4.6 billion and FTX's stake was worth nine-figures, according to Semafor.

It has only increased in value since then. After Amazon agreed to invest $4 billion, Anthropic is in discussions with Google and other firms for further investments that could see it valued at $30 billion, according to The Information.

That means Bankman-Fried's investment could be a major help in reimbursing the thousands of FTX customers who lost their money as the crypto exchange imploded last November.

But prosecutors in Bankman-Fried's trial argue that this shouldn't be used as evidence in his favor. They referenced an earlier judgement in the case that "it is immaterial as a matter of law whether the defendant intended to repay the misappropriated funds."

"Such evidence would therefore be wholly irrelevant, and present a substantial danger of unfair prejudice, confusing the issues, misleading the jury, undue delay, and waste of time," Williams wrote in Sunday's letter.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to seven charges including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Gary Wang, the FTX cofounder, testified last Friday that the company's sister hedge fund, Alameda, had a $65 billion line of credit with the crypto exchange. That would mean it could spend huge amounts by drawing on customers' deposits.

Michael Lewis, who interviewed Bankman-Fried more than 100 times for his biography, wrote that other FTX executives didn't approve of the Anthropic investment. Ramnik Arora, the FTX head of product, told Lewis: "I said to Sam after he did it: 'We don't know a fucking thing about this company.'"

According to Lewis, Bankman-Fried spent $5 billion on 300 separate investments over three years.

Bankman-Fried's spokesperson did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment, sent outside US working hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • SBF's problem in FTX trial is evidence from his closest friends

    Childhood and college chums are offering some of the most damaging evidence thus far against Sam Bankman-Fried in the FTX founder's criminal trial.

  • SBF Trial: The latest updates from the FTX collapse’s courtroom drama

    Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, is on trial for alleged fraud and conspiracy as he led the company’s swift rise and implosion. For those unfamiliar with the case, her breakdown of how FTX went from the third-largest crypto exchange valued at a peak of $32 billion to bankruptcy will get you up to speed. You can also follow along with her and the TechCrunch team’s coverage in the Chain Reaction newsletter, which drops Thursdays at 12 pm PT, and the Chain Reaction podcast, which will hit your feed every Thursday.

  • SBF defense in FTX trial: 'There was no theft'

    The defense of the fallen crypto star began on Wednesday as Sam Bankman-Fried's defense attorney argued that his client 'didn't intend to defraud anyone.'

  • 'Marked to zero': Paradigm testimony at SBF trial points to investor fraud

    The testimony of Matt Huang, co-founder and managing partner of crypto investment firm Paradigm, at Sam Bankman-Fried's trial may help the prosecution convince jurors that the former crypto mogul defrauded investors. Huang testified Thursday that he and his firm were in the dark about a range of business practices at FTX, red flags that would have affected his decision to invest in the company. Namely, FTX's use of customer funds to prop up Bankman-Fried's hedge fund Alameda Research.

  • Following the SBF trial, 3AC arrest and Q3 web3 funding drops

    The SDNY is becoming a second home for me because the highly anticipated trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, often referred to as SBF, has begun. Before FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried also apparently had a plan to buy off former President Trump, to get him to not run for re-election, author Michael Lewis shared in a 60 Minutes broadcast interview.

  • SBF’s trial has started, this is how he and FTX got here

    The highly anticipated criminal trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, started Tuesday to determine whether he’s guilty of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy. The 31-year-old co-founded FTX in 2019; within a few years the once third-largest crypto exchange’s valuation hit $32 billion at its peak. Before FTX, Bankman-Fried co-founded crypto-trading firm Alameda Research in 2017.

  • SBF trial: Meet the 12 jurors deciding the FTX verdict

    The second day for Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial was filled with jury selection, opening statements and testimonies from the first two witnesses with connections to the FTX crypto exchange, with a peek into what may be in store. SBF followed shortly after. Although he was once known for his scraggly, wild, curly hair and casual outfits of cargo shorts and T-shirts, Bankman-Fried was wearing a gray suit and purple tie with a tighter, new haircut with part of his sideburns shaved off.

  • A social worker, nurse, and librarian will help determine SBF’s fate in FTX trial

    Most of the New Yorkers picked to serve on the jury of Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal trial have little connection to the worlds of crypto or finance.

  • Arc browser's new AI-powered features combine OpenAI and Anthropic's models

    The Arc browser is "finally" launching its AI-powered features under the "Arc Max" moniker. The Browser Company is using a combination of OpenAI's GPT-3.5 and Anthropic's models to build lightweight but useful features. Arc Max can rename pinned tabs based on the page title and make them short and easy to read.

  • SBF, riding high on FTX, wanted to buy off Trump to cancel a presidential re-run

    Come Tuesday, our eyes will be trained on the Manhattan Federal Court for the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur accused of orchestrating “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history": the multibillion-dollar collapse of FTX, the crypto exchange he founded and led. SBF, as he's known, has pleaded not-guilty to some seven charges of fraud and conspiracy. How is it that SBF is _still_ getting super positive media coverage when the media has nothing good to say about the founders that have actually created things and brought value into the world?

  • Amazon to invest up to $4 billion in AI startup Anthropic

    Amazon has agreed to invest up to $4 billion in the AI startup Anthropic, the two firms said, as the e-commerce group steps up its rivalry against Microsoft, Meta, Google and Nvidia in the fast-growing sector that many technologists believe could be the next great frontier. The e-commerce group said it will initially invest $1.25 billion for a minority stake in Anthropic, which like Google's Bard and Microsoft-backed OpenAI also operates an AI-powered, text analyzing chatbot. As part of the deal, Amazon said it has an option to increase its investment in Anthropic to a total of $4 billion.

  • Meta parties like it's 2015, brings new chatbots to its messaging apps

    Meta, angling for a seat at the AI chatbot table, is launching a host of new AI-powered bots across its messaging apps, including WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. One is an AI assistant called Meta AI, which, judging by The Verge's hands-on piece, is exceptionally similar to chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude 2. Meta AI -- which will soon come to Meta's newly announced Quest 3 VR headset, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said onstage at Meta's Connect conference today -- can help plan a trip with friends in a group chat, answer general-knowledge questions and search the internet across Microsoft's Bing to provide real-time web results.

  • Anthropic's Dario Amodei on AI's limits: 'I'm not sure there are any'

    As Anthropic takes on OpenAI and other challengers in the growing artificial intelligence industry, there is also an existential question looming: Can large language models and the systems they enable continue growing in size and capability? CEO and co-founder Dario Amodei has a simple answer: yes. Speaking onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt, Amodei explained that he doesn't see any barriers on the horizon for his company's key technology.

  • ALIAVIA Ventures fights gender funding inequalities in the U.S. and Australia

    Founded by two tech veterans, ALIAVIA wants to close the funding gap for female founders. It invests in female-led startups, especially those that want to bridge the Australian and American markets. The venture firm announced today the close of its first fund, totaling $13.5 million AUD ($8.7 million USD).

  • Stocks tumble as Middle East conflict rattles markets: Stock market news today

    The prospect of a full-blown war in the Middle East added a dose of geopolitical risk to the interest rate and inflation concerns already facing markets.

  • How hackers are using Bluetooth to track police activity

    A Bluetooth identifier seems trivial, but it could reveal a lot of information about where cops are and what they’re up to, like when their body cams are recording or they turn on the sirens to respond to a call.

  • Toyota's Crown Sport version makes its debut in Japan

    The expansion of Toyota’s Crown range of continues with the introduction last week of the Crown Sport crossover in Japan.

  • Toyota Grand Highlander Luggage Test: How grand is it?

    The Grand Highlander has 20.6 cubic-feet of space behind its raised third row, but how much stuff can you actually fit back there?

  • The Daily Sweat: Packers and Raiders face a critical game for their seasons

    The Packers and Raiders are both coming off losses.

  • Monday Night Football: How to watch the Green Bay Packers vs. Las Vegas Raiders game tonight

    Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.