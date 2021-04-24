Is SBH Stock A Buy or Sell?

Abigail Fisher
·6 min read

Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 900 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile failures like hedge funds' 2018 losses in Facebook and Apple. Let’s take a closer look at what the funds we track think about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) in this article.

Is SBH stock a buy? Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) investors should be aware of a decrease in hedge fund sentiment of late. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) was in 23 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. The all time high for this statistic is 28. Our calculations also showed that SBH isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings).

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 197% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 124 percentage points (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT
FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT

Ken Fisher of Fisher Asset Management

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, auto parts business is a recession resistant business, so we are taking a closer look at this discount auto parts stock that is growing at a 196% annualized rate. We go through lists like the 15 best micro-cap stocks to buy now to identify the next stock with 10x upside potential. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website. Keeping this in mind we're going to take a peek at the key hedge fund action encompassing Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Do Hedge Funds Think SBH Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -15% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 27 hedge funds with a bullish position in SBH a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, Israel Englander's Millennium Management has the biggest position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH), worth close to $60.8 million, corresponding to less than 0.1%% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Fisher Asset Management, managed by Ken Fisher, which holds a $28.3 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other professional money managers that are bullish include Cliff Asness's AQR Capital Management, Michael Zimmerman's Prentice Capital Management and D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Prentice Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH), around 4.45% of its 13F portfolio. Callodine Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 2.72 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SBH.

Due to the fact that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has witnessed a decline in interest from the smart money, we can see that there was a specific group of money managers that decided to sell off their positions entirely last quarter. It's worth mentioning that Joe DiMenna's ZWEIG DIMENNA PARTNERS cut the biggest stake of the "upper crust" of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, worth about $3.9 million in stock, and Ira Unschuld's Brant Point Investment Management was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $3 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 4 funds last quarter.

Let's go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH). We will take a look at Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK), Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB), Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI), Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY), Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR), HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK), and Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). This group of stocks' market valuations resemble SBH's market valuation.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position CYTK,26,499998,0 MLAB,10,111047,2 MMI,9,78671,4 SGRY,15,173190,2 AR,31,285131,10 HPK,1,64,0 HTLD,13,47437,-2 Average,15,170791,2.3 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $171 million. That figure was $184 million in SBH's case. Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for SBH is 62.3. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 81.2% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 26 percentage points. These stocks gained 12.3% in 2021 through April 19th and still beat the market by 0.9 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on SBH as the stock returned 54.9% since the end of Q4 (through 4/19) and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Related Content

Recommended Stories

  • Israel says a Syrian missile struck near its top-secret nuclear reactor, so it attacked Syria back

    Israel said Syria launched the missile that struck near Dimona, where the nuclear reactor is located. Reuters reported no injuries or damage.

  • George W. Bush Says He Wrote in Condoleezza Rice in 2020 Presidential Election

    Former President George W. Bush recently revealed that instead of voting for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, he wrote in the name of former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. “She knows it,” Bush reportedly told People magazine of Rice, who served as secretary of state during his presidency. “But she told me she would refuse to accept the office.” In 2016, Bush and former first lady Laura Bush did not cast votes for a presidential candidate, voting only for Republican candidates in down-ballot races, his spokesperson said. Bush’s decision not to vote for his party’s nominee two presidential cycles running may be the product of bad blood between the Bush family and Trump in the wake of the 2016 GOP primary. During the 2016 race, Trump repeatedly insulted Bush’s brother, Jeb Bush, who also ran a 2016 bid for the presidency. While campaigning, Trump also criticized the Bush legacy and blamed George W. Bush for the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Though Bush has been critical of the GOP in recent promotional interviews for his new book Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants, he used the People interview to walk back his recent harsh appraisal of the party. In an interview with NBC’s Today that aired Tuesday, Bush called the GOP “isolationist, protectionist and, to a certain extent, nativist.” He later toned down his remarks in his interview with People: “Really, what I should have said — there’s loud voices who are isolationists, protectionists and nativists, something, by the way, I talked about when I was president.” “But I painted with too broad a brush … because by saying what I said, it excluded a lot of Republicans who believe we can fix the problem,” he added. While promoting the new book, which features portraits of American immigrants, Bush has said he hopes to usher in a more “respectful tone” on Capitol Hill. The mission of the book, he said, is to help change Congress’ outlook on the country’s immigration policy. “Please put aside all the harsh rhetoric about immigration,” Bush said, addressing Congress in an interview with CBS News that aired Sunday. “Please put aside trying to score political points on either side.” Bush, a Republican who served as president from 2001 to 2009, has supported a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants given they pass a background check and pay any back taxes.

  • George W Bush reveals who he voted for in 2020 election – and it wasn’t Biden or Trump

    Revelation follows criticism of Republican party in recent days

  • SpaceX launches 3rd crew with recycled rocket and capsule

    SpaceX launched four astronauts into orbit Friday using a recycled rocket and capsule, the third crew flight in less than a year for Elon Musk’s rapidly expanding company. The astronauts from the U.S., Japan and France should reach the International Space Station early Saturday morning, following a 23-hour ride in the same Dragon capsule used by SpaceX’s debut crew last May. They’ll spend six months at the orbiting lab. It was the first time SpaceX reused a capsule and rocket to launch astronauts for NASA, after years of proving the capability on station supply runs.

  • Lincoln Project’s new nickname for Ted Cruz goes viral

    ‘Fat Wolverine’ trends on Twitter after Texas senator blasts liberal Democrats for proposing to expand Supreme Court

  • Caitlyn Jenner officially running for California governor

    Casting herself as a ‘compassionate disrupter,’ the reality TV star and former Olympian hopes to unseat Gavin Newsom in a potential recall election

  • Capitol riot: Man accused after Bumble dating app boast

    A US man has reportedly been arrested and charged after telling a match "I did storm the Capitol".

  • Biden to make first overseas trip in office to UK, EU

    President Joe Biden will embark on his first overseas trip in office in June, the White House announced Friday, with the aim of demonstrating his administration's commitment to the transatlantic alliance and reengagement with key allies. Biden will attend the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, England, set for June 11-13, followed by a visit to Brussels, where he will hold meetings with European Union leadership and attend the June 14 summit of leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The meetings with the United States' closest allies come as Biden has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to a summit in the coming months in a third country, though no date has yet been set.

  • George Floyd mural in Texas defaced with racist graffiti after Derek Chauvin murder conviction

    Police describe perpetrator as ‘some knucklehead’

  • India’s harrowing coronavirus surge is a ‘global problem’: New variants and slow vaccine rollouts are a threat to countries everywhere

    Had India used the winter to ramp up testing, genomic surveillance, and the supply of critical medications, its outbreak may not have been so bad.

  • ‘God-awful blast’ that rocked towns for miles around was caused by explosion at gender reveal party

    Investigating ongoing after residents complain of minor damages

  • Clay County eliminates social distancing requirements, outdoor mask mandate

    The new rules take effect 5 p.m. Friday and apply to residents of Clay County unless their local municipalities have stricter rules.

  • Biden administration allows LGBTQ Pride flag to fly over US embassies after Trump banned it

    Reversing a Trump-era ban, the State Department is allowing US embassies to fly the rainbow banner alongside the American flag

  • Russia says it has begun pulling out troops from Crimea after drills

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's defence ministry said on Friday it had begun returning troops and military units from annexed Crimea to their permanent bases following a huge build-up near Ukraine's border that had raised concerns in Kyiv and the West about the risk of war. Russia announced on Thursday it had completed a "snap inspection" of military drills in its south and west after weeks of tensions with the West over its concentration of tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine. Ukraine gave a guarded welcome to the troop drawdown.

  • Bookmark These 11 Places on HipCamp for Your Next Outdoor Retreat

    Nestled between Big Bear Lake and Lake Arrowhead in the mountains outside Los Angeles, this cozy A-frame has all the brightness of California with all the action of the wilderness. An expansive deck and a projector above a wide fireplace are welcome respites after daytime hikes, swimming, and climbing excursions a short trip away. Set on 13 private acres with panoramic views of towering trees, this light-filled carriage house in upstate New York epitomizes getting away from it all.

  • The Best Fire Pits for Roasting Marshmallows, Warming Your Toes, and Looking Pretty

    If you're looking to enjoy your outdoor space all year long, read on Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Al Sharpton says Minnesota needs ‘air freshener’ for ‘stench of police brutality’ at Daunte Wright’s funeral

    Daunte Wright’s family, as well as local and national leaders, all gathered on Thursday to mourn the 20-year-old who was killed by police

  • Broward superintendent and school district’s top lawyer to hear charges in court in May

    Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie and the school district’s general counsel, Barbara Myrick are scheduled to appear in court next month to formally hear the charges against them.

  • What we know about Biden’s capital gains tax rate plan

    American Family Plan would raise capital gains rate as high as 43.4 per cent for nation’s wealthiest

  • White House defends Biden’s trip to UK as travel restrictions remain for Americans

    The White House has defended President Joe Biden’s visit to Cornwall in the UK in June for the G7 summit, as travel restrictions remain for Americans