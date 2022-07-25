SBI: Excessive force investigation completed; DA to decide fate of Buncombe deputy

ASHEVILLE - An excessive force investigation into a Buncombe County sheriff's deputy has been completed and is now in the hands of the district attorney, who will review it and decide if criminal charges are warranted.

The news comes after State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Anjanette Grube told the Citizen Times July 21 that the investigation into Scott Eugene Robinson was completed.

SBI investigations, by state law, are confidential and not public record, though Buncombe District Attorney Todd Williams has released portions of such a report.

Williams did not respond to a July 22 request for comment. Robinson also could not be reached for comment.

In April, Grube said the SBI was requested by the DA and Sheriff's Office to review allegations of excessive force involving Robinson. They stemmed "from an arrest that happened on February 17," she said.

Authorities have said little else about the situation that led to Robinson, a lieutenant under Sheriff Quentin Miller, being investigated, except that he was placed on leave. Spokespersons for the Sheriff's Office have declined to give his personnel records, which in most cases are by law public. They did not respond to requests for updates on Robinson's status.

According to a social media account that appeared to be no longer accessible July 22, Robinson was part of the Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force. He was also the president of a company that does law enforcement firearms training. He was with the Buncombe Sheriff's Office since 2014 and prior to that was a Haywood County sheriff's deputy.

A photo from Scott Robinson's Linkedin account.

In late March, Sheriff Miller's office said BCAT dismantled a substantial drug trafficking operation in which members seized 1.25 pounds of methamphetamine, 0.62 pounds of fentanyl, 40 grams of cocaine, and 1,644 pills, including Oxycodone, Lorazepam, Levetiracetam, and Buprenorphine. Four firearms were seized and 57 arrest warrants were issued. Six people were arrested. The Citizen Times has requested court records for those charged.

Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller June 24, 2020.

In April, Williams, the DA, said the excessive force allegations were reported to him as part of a 2020 agreement with local law enforcement agencies to disclose potential criminal activity of officers, ensuring the SBI could be contacted for an outside investigation.

A group of deputies from the task force, not including Robinson, facing a civil rights lawsuit by a Black county resident who in 2018 was detained for hours and strip-searched before being let go with no charges. Once part of BCAT, the Asheville Police Department pulled out in 2020.

Officials have given no reason for denying the Citizen Times' request for Robinson's personnel record. Under state law, the county can withhold certain personnel records: testing materials used for employee promotions, materials about a criminal investigation while the investigation is ongoing, information that might identify an undercover officer as well as notes, preliminary drafts, and internal communications about an employee.

A county employee database created by the Citizen Times showed in 2021 Robinson was paid a salary of $70,470. It is not clear how long he has worked for the Buncombe Sheriff's Office.

In 2020, Robinson was one of two officers who shot a man firing a 9mm pistol outside the courthouse. The man died, and the officers were cleared of any wrongdoing.

As a Haywood County deputy, Robinson responded to the 2010 fatal shooting of state Trooper Shawn Blanton Jr., where he kicked shooter Edwardo Wong Jr. in the head. Robinson testified he knew it was wrong but that he was in a "heightened emotional state." Robinson was not charged with any crime.

