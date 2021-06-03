SBI investigates St. Pauls officer-involved shooting that left woman hospitalized

Jun. 3—ST. PAULS — A police officer here has been put on administrative leave, and a motorist is in the hospital after a Monday encounter in which the driver allegedly attempted to hit the officer with her car, according to the St. Pauls chief of police.

The officer attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Broad Street about 11:53 p.m. on Monday, according to Chief Steve Dollinger. The driver "refused to stop" and was pursued to the dead end on Armfield Street.

"The officer exited his patrol car at which point the suspect turned her vehicle around and drove directly at the officer in an attempt to strike him," a statement by Dollinger reads. "The officer, fearing for his life, fired at the car, striking the driver."

The officer was not injured, and rendered medical assistance to the motorist until she was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, according to the chief.

The names of the officer and motorist were not released. The female driver's injuries were not considered to be life-threatening on Monday, according to Dollinger.

She has been treated and released from the hospital, he said Thursday.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case, which is protocol in an officer-involved shooting. Dollinger said the officer was placed on "administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation."