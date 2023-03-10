SBI investigating death of woman after she was released from Wake County jail

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a woman’s death after she was released from Wake County Sheriff’s Office custody, the Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Jasmine Price, 37, died Thursday in WakeMed hospital, five days after she suffered an unidentified medical emergency, the Sheriff’s Office said.

She was not in Sheriff’s Office custody when she died, but the agency said it requested the SBI to look into the death “to ensure transparency,” according to a statement.

Price was arrested on March 1 for felony child neglect and placed under a $50,000 bond.

On Saturday, she had a “medical emergency” and was treated at the jail before being taken to WakeMed Hospital.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Rosalia Fodera said she could not speak to whether the emergency was life-threatening or not.

Thursday morning, while Price was at the hospital, her bond was adjusted and she was released from Wake County Sheriff’s Office custody, the agency said in a news release.

She died at the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office is waiting for a report from the Office of the Medical Examiner before elaborating on the nature of Price’s emergency, Fodera said.

The investigation’s findings will be reported to the Wake County District Attorney and the Sheriff’s Office will conduct an internal investigation.