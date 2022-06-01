SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Locust neighborhood, police say

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the northside of Locust, according to Locust police.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. on Meadowcreek Village Drive and Whispering Hills Drive.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts was at the scene where police said a traffic stop led to an exchange of gunfire between a Locust police officer and the driver.

Sources told Counts the officer tried to make a traffic stop and the driver refused to stop and drove into the neighborhood before shots were fired.

Counts was at the scene where the car involved appeared to be a BMW and there were still several police cars at the scene.

Counts saw a handgun in the roadway as well as several scattered shell casings. It is not known who the gun belonged to.

Counts’ sources said the officer was not hurt, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police said in a release that the driver was hit by the gunfire and transported by helicopter to Atrium CMC Main.

