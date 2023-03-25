SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Hoke County, sheriff says

One man was killed during an officer-involved shooting on Friday in Hoke County, after reportedly not complying with deputies when asked to put down his weapon.

According to a release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were exercising a high-risk search warrant at a home on Hickory Drive in Raeford. When they went into the home and announced themselves, they saw one person with a weapon who complied with law enforcement and dropped it.

Deputies then found a second-armed person who reportedly refused to drop his weapon, and shots were fired.

Members of the sheriff’s office and EMS gave the person first aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hoke County Sheriff Roderick Virgil said that the deputies involved were placed on administrative leave and the shooting is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

