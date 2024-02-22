SBI investigating WPD officer

Feb. 21—WARRENTON — The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into Warrenton Police Officer Sgt. Mark Oakley over allegations that he's repeatedly and needlessly used a Taser against subjects.

Special Agent Colleen Cloutier is on the case. She has interviewed two people with knowledge of the allegations since District Attorney Mike Waters brought in the state agency on Jan. 5. Cloutier's interviewees provided video evidence of three incidents, she described in an affidavit, and there is probable cause that there may be more.

Oakley was placed on administrative leave early last week, pending the outcome of the investigation, said the town's attorney Mitch Styers. He also said the town of Warrenton has been cooperating with the investigation — given its ongoing nature, it can't provide any further comment, he explained.

The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals decided in 2016 that police can use tasers in cases where they're in immediate danger of physical harm. Cloutier's affidavit says there may be probable cause that Oakley has deployed his taser on unarmed subjects who weren't actively resisting arrest and were not actively resisting arrest.

Tasers have an internal record of use that can be downloaded to a computer, another court document reads. Oakley would have also been responsible for recording his use of the tool.

As of Tuesday, no further hearings have been scheduled.