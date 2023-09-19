SBI launches investigation after two soldiers assault man at Lviv recruitment center

Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has launched an investigation after two soldiers were filmed assaulting a man at a territorial recruitment office (TRO) in Sambir, Lviv Oblast, according to a press release on Sept. 19.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, the man who was assaulted can be heard claiming he has been held at the TRO for several days.

"You're not a human being. [I can] throw you in the trunk and bury you. No one will come looking for you," one of the soldiers can be heard saying. He can then be seen brandishing a firearm.

According to local media reports, the man who was assaulted was a suspected draft dodger who was detained several days prior to the incident by border guards.

The incident has also prompted an internal review by the center's management, resulting in the temporary suspension of the servicemen involved.

"The video shows part of the incident, so we are investigating what exactly happened in this situation and what preceded the actions of the soldiers,” Lviv Oblast’s TRO said in a statement on social media.

