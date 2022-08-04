SBI releases details in Yancey County triple homicide; shooter allegedly killed family

GREEN MOUNTAIN - The State Bureau of Investigation has released the name of the deceased suspect in an Aug. 1 triple homicide, as well as the names of the victims.

The agency said that all three victims were family members.

Travis Caleb Woody, 24, is believed to have shot his father, mother and sister to death at a home in this small mountain township.

The SBI has identified the victims as 57-year-old Herman Myron Woody, 52-year-old Sheila McCurry Woody, and 28-year-old Chelsey Lanay Woody.

The Yancey County Sheriff's Office shared a Facebook post about the shooting Aug. 1. The Sheriff's Office limited who could comment on the post.

Multiple calls to Sheriff Shane Hilliard's office were not returned.

Travis Woody was pronounced dead at the scene, SBI spokesperson Angie Grube said.

Green Mountain is about 50 minutes from Asheville and about 10 minutes north of Burnsville.

"While en route to the location dispatch advised deputies, there was a report of one person with a gunshot wound," the Sheriff's Office's Facebook post says. "After the deputies arrival more shots were fired. The suspect was shot by Deputies during the incident. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. When deputies were able to get inside the residence, they found three people deceased."

The SBI’s officer involved shooting investigation is ongoing, Grube said. The SBI routinely investigates officer-involved shootings.

