SBI says case of woman killed by Fayetteville police turned over to prosecutors

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed the investigation into Jada Johnson's fatal shooting by a Fayetteville police officer July 1, 2022, and has given the results to prosecutors to determine if charges are appropriate, officials said.

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed its investigation into the fatal police shooting of a Fayetteville woman, and the case is now in the hands of prosecutors to determine if charges are appropriate, officials said this week.

Jada Johnson, 22, was killed by Fayetteville Police Department Officer Zacharius Borom on July 1 at her grandfather’s Colgate Drive home, police said. Johnson’s grandparents have maintained their granddaughter was experiencing a mental health crisis; officials said Johnson, who was armed, posed a threat to the officers on the scene. Johnson’s autopsy report, released Tuesday, revealed she was shot 17 times.

Anjanette Grube, a spokesperson for the SBI, said Wednesday the investigation had been completed and handed over to prosecutors.

District Attorney Billy West said via text Friday the case was in the hands of the Special Prosecution division of the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Related:'They did not have to do this': Fayetteville woman shot 17 times by police, autopsy says

“I reached out to them after the incident and advised them that Ms. Johnson had been a codefendant in two pending felony cases that our office is prosecuting,” West said. “Based on that, the NC Attorney General’s Office advised an independent prosecutorial agency should assume responsibility for the case and that they were willing to accept the case and determine if any charges were appropriate.”

Johnson’s autopsy report said she had pulled out a handgun and pointed it at her head, threatening to kill herself, but later tucked the gun under her arm and was given water.

“It was at that time an attempt to subdue her was made and a struggle ensued and at some point one of the two officers shot multiple times,” the report said.

Borom and the other officer involved, Sgt. Timothy Rugg, were placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. The department’s Internal Affairs Unit is also conducting a probe into the shooting, officials said.

Story continues

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

Special Subscription Offers

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: SBI completes Jada Johnson investigation, hands case to prosecutors