SBM Offshore N.V. (AMS:SBMO): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings?

Looking at SBM Offshore N.V.'s (AMS:SBMO) earnings update in December 2018, analyst consensus outlook appear pessimistic, with profits predicted to drop by 9.1% next year. Though compared to its 5-year track record of the average earnings growth rate of -39%, this is still an improvement. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of US$212m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will decline to US$193m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for SBM Offshore. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

How is SBM Offshore going to perform in the near future?

The longer term expectations from the 7 analysts of SBMO is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of SBMO's earnings growth over these next few years.

By 2022, SBMO's earnings should reach US$399m, from current levels of US$212m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 21%. This leads to an EPS of $2.15 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of $1.04. In 2022, SBMO's profit margin will have expanded from 9.5% to 15%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For SBM Offshore, I've compiled three fundamental factors you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is SBM Offshore worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SBM Offshore is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of SBM Offshore? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

