Are SBS Transit Ltd’s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating?

Today we are going to look at SBS Transit Ltd (SGX:S61) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for SBS Transit:

0.14 = S$110m ÷ (S$1.1b - S$340m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, SBS Transit has an ROCE of 14%.

Is SBS Transit's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that SBS Transit's ROCE is fairly close to the Transportation industry average of 12%. Regardless of where SBS Transit sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

We can see that , SBS Transit currently has an ROCE of 14% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 4.1%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. The image below shows how SBS Transit's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SGX:S61 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 11th 2019

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if SBS Transit has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

SBS Transit's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

SBS Transit has total assets of S$1.1b and current liabilities of S$340m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 30% of its total assets. SBS Transit has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On SBS Transit's ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better.