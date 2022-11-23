SBS Transit's (SGX:S61) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at SBS Transit (SGX:S61) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SBS Transit:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.008 = S$6.2m ÷ (S$1.2b - S$384m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, SBS Transit has an ROCE of 0.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Transportation industry average of 5.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SBS Transit compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for SBS Transit.

What Does the ROCE Trend For SBS Transit Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at SBS Transit doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 0.8% from 8.1% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that SBS Transit is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 21% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

