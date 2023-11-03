SBU accuses Ukrainian businessman of helping Russians build fortifications, repair roads in occupied territory

Ukraine’s SBU security service has charged Ihor Skorobohatko, a businessman from the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, of assisting Russian forces in building fortifications and repairing roads.

This charges were made in an SBU statement on Telegram on Nov. 3.

In October 2022, Skorobohatko was awarded a significant contract by Russian forces to produce over 1,000 anti-tank obstacles known as 'dragon's teeth,' which the occupiers are using to fortify their defensive lines in southern Ukraine.

The SBU said Skorobohatko is a close associate of Yevgeny Balitsky, Russian-appointed head of Zaporizhzhya Oblast. Balitsky helped Skorobohatko secure the position of the Melitopol asphalt plant head, which has been used by Russian forces to repair roads in the area.

During the summer of 2022, Skorobohatko initiated the reconstruction of the Melitopol-Berdyansk highway, which Russian forces use for transporting troops and military equipment throughout Zaporizhzhya Oblast and to and from Crimea.

The SBU has charged Skorobohatko with aiding the aggressor state (Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). However, Skorobohatko is currently located in the temporarily occupied part of southern Ukraine, so the SBU is taking comprehensive measures to bring him to justice.

The maximum penalty for this crime is imprisonment for 10 to 12 years, with a ban on holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for 10 to 15 years, and with confiscation of property.

SBU/Telegram

