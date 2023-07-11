SBU agents nabs Chernihiv criminal gang accused of abducting, torturing citizens

Arrest of criminals

Ukraine’s SBU security service has neutralized a criminal group that terrorized residents of Chernihiv Oblast near the border with Russia, the press service of the security agency said on Telegram on July 11.

The group’s activities undermined the internal political situation in the northern region bordering Russia, the SBU said.

The offenders face up to 12 years in prison, along with confiscation of property.

The criminals created fabricated conflict situations with residents of Chernihiv Oblast and then extorted money from victims by claiming to "settle the dispute." If people refused to pay, they were abducted and taken to locations where they were tortured.

The perpetrators only promised to end the abuse if money was immediately transferred to them. They also set fire to the property of their victims in other regions.

SBU officers detained five gang members when they tried to kidnap a local resident, from whom they extorted almost UAH 100,000 ($2,719).

At this stage, the suspects are alleged to have already extorted more than UAH 200,000 ($5,438) from the local population.

According to the SBU, the suspects are residents of the city of Chernihiv who were previously prosecuted for committing serious crimes.

