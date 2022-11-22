SBU arrests railway official involved in smuggling Ukrainian grain to Russia

The attacker also controlled the movement of trains with Russian military equipment

Among other things, the suspect and his accomplice managed the movement of Russian military supply trains. They also helped to transfer stolen Ukrainian grain to Russia.

After the liberation of Kharkiv Oblast, one of the collaborators managed to flee to Russia, while the other one was taken into custody by the SBU.

The accused faces up to five years in prison.

