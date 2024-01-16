SBU arrests Russian agent in Zaporizhzhia region for helping target missile strikes

A gunner of Russian missiles in the Zaporizhzhia region

The Ukraine’s SBU security service has detained an agent of Russian military intelligence (GRU) who helped correct missile targeting in the Zaporizhzhia region, the SBU reported on Telegram on Jan. 16.

The suspect was a security guard at a local kindergarten, recruited by the GRU in December 2023. He helped Russian forces target residential buildings in Stepnohirsk the eve of 2024. As a result of the strike, a 43-year-old man was killed and many private homes were damaged or completely destroyed.

He came to the attention of the occupiers through an acquaintance at a local Russian church who fled to the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region and collaborated with Russian special services.

On behalf of the GRU, the suspect gathered intelligence about the locations and movements of the Ukrainian military in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast and adjusted Russian missile strikes on civilian and critical infrastructure in the region.

SBU officers arrested the Russian agent in his residence.

He was accused of treason and faces life imprisonment.

