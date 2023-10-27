SBU behind attempt on Tsaryov’s life — NV source

The apparent assassination attempt against former Ukrainian MP Oleg Tsaryov was planned and orchestrated by Ukraine’s SBU security service, a source in the agency told NV on Oct. 27.

“He had long been on the list of traitors who must answer for their crimes,” our source said.

“Tsaryov is a completely legitimate target. He is not simply a fanatic of the 'Russian world,' but a person who personally arrived with Russian tanks to capture Kyiv.”

At the same time, no details of the operation were disclosed.

Tsaryov is reportedly in critical condition after being shot twice and may yet die in hospital.

Earlier on Oct. 27, Tsaryov’s family posted a message on his Telegram channel, claiming that the former MP was shot at his home in Yalta, Crimea, at around midnight. By the time paramedics arrived on site, he was unconscious and had lost a lot of blood.

Tsaryov’s had been sentenced by Ukraine in absentia to 12 years in prison for public calls for separatism and violent overthrow of the constitutional order during the 2014 Revolution of Dignity.

In March of 2022, he was further charged with infringing on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and collaborating with the enemy.

