SBU catches Russian FSB mole trying to get information about Ukrainian army deployments

Ukrainian counterintelligence agents have arrested a Russian FSB informant who had infiltrated the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration, Ukraine’s SBU security service said in a press release issued on Nov. 3.

The informant, identified as a resident of Zaporizhzhya with a background in radio engineering, was hired as a cybersecurity specialist at the regional administration in October.

The SBU said the informant attempted to use his access to the regional administration's servers to steal classified information about the deployment of Ukrainian troops and defense procurements in the region.

Ukrainian intelligence officials were able to identify the mole and arrest him before he could pass any information to the Russians.

Before he was hired by the regional administration, the informant had been working as a contractor at a local enterprise that maintained military equipment for the Ukrainian army. In September, he contacted Russian intelligence officials and offered to help them in their war against Ukraine.

Russian intelligence instructed the mole to take photos and videos of the factory's production facilities and military equipment. He was also tasked with finding repair bases and other logistical centers for Ukrainian troops in Zaporizhzhya.

The informant has been charged with treason and is being held in pre-trial detention. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

