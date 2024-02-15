SBU charges Russian oligarch Deripaska, detains 2 associates for alleged role in supplies to Russia

Ukraine’s SBU security service has indicted Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in absentia and detained two top managers of his company in Ukraine, its press service announced on Feb. 15.

According to the investigation, the suspects supplied Russia with raw materials for the production of various types of weapons, including Iskander missiles.

Read also: Russian oligarch Deripaska warns Russia will ‘have no money’ in 2024

The two suspects in Ukraine are the director of the Hlukhiv Quartzite Quarry and the handler of this enterprise from Deripaska.

According to the SBU, in 2012, the defendants helped the Russian oligarch to appropriate the quarry's production facilities, despite a ban on their sale. After that, the management of the mining company supplied wholesale batches of rocks to Russia for steelmaking. The raw materials received from Ukraine were sold to Russian military-industrial enterprises for the production of ballistic missiles, including Iskander, as well as for the manufacture of combat drones and radar systems.

Read also: Court seizes assets of Russian oligarch for the benefit of Ukraine

The assets of the Hlukhiv Quartzite Quarry were nationalized in favor of Ukraine in February 2023.

According to law enforcement officers, based on the evidence collected, Russian oligarch Deripaska was charged in absentia for organization of misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property,

organization of legalization (laundering) of the proceeds of crime, and organization of financing of actions committed for the purpose of violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, change of the boundaries of the territory or state border of Ukraine.

The maximum sentence under these articles is 12 years in prison.

Deripaska's Ukrainian associates are also accused of the same charges.

SBU

SBU

The High Anti-Corruption Court allowed the confiscation of Deripaska's assets in February 2023. A total of 350 properties were nationalized, including factories, a seaport, real estate, vehicles, and 32 million hryvnias ($847,558) in cash.

Read also: SBU detains Ukroboronprom engineer who tried to pass secret military shipbuilding developments to Russia and Iran

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine