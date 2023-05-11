SBU charges three former Party of Regions MPs with treason

The fugitives are currently believed to be in Russia.

According to an SBU investigation, Tsarev has collaborated with the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defense since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

"It was found that the former MP 'leaked' information about the aftermath of enemy air strikes on Ukraine's territory to the aggressor,” the SBU said.

“It was he who passed on to the occupiers detailed information on the results of the missile attack on the Kremenchuk oil refinery.”

Tsarev himself received this information from another Party of Regions member, Dmytro Sviatash, the SBU noted.

The Kremlin even considered Sviatash as a potential so-called "governor" of Kharkiv Oblast because of his active support of the aggressor country, following the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

"The suspect passed on to the occupiers intelligence on weapons, time and direction of movement of the Defense Forces units in the region,” the SBU explained.

“The traitor received this classified information through his "party" contacts in Kharkiv Oblast.”

Another suspect, Markov, regularly justified Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

"Videos of his provocative speeches have been repeatedly broadcast on central Russian TV channels," the statement reads.

Markov's criminal actions were also qualified under two additional articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

propaganda of war (art. 436);

justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants (art. 436-2).

The SBU says that their investigation is ongoing in order to establish all the circumstances of the crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice.

These suspects had already been charged earlier over other crimes against the security of Ukraine, following an investigation of SBU officers in Vinnytsia and Odesa oblasts under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor's Office.

