The chief of Ukraine’s SBU security service, Vasyl Maliuk, has announced that Ukraine has plans to intensify reconnaissance and sabotage operations within Russian-controlled territory in 2024, while also emphasizing the critical need for surprise.

“We cannot disclose our plans. They must remain shocking to the opponent. We are preparing surprises,” Maliuk said, adding that occupiers must understand hiding will be futile, and “we will find the enemy everywhere.”

While providing only hints about the operations, Maliuk suggested that material-technical support objects and military facilities within occupied Ukrainian territory would be focal points.

Additionally, strikes would extend beyond borders, with Maliuk stating, “The ‘cotton’ will continue to burn,” indicating the unpredictable nature of their actions.

Explosions in Russia or Russian-held territory far behind the frontlines are popularly referred to in Ukraine as “bavovna”, or “cotton” in English.

In a year where front-line military actions have essentially stalled, SBU’s exploits not only boost Ukraine’s morale but also hamper Russia’s military capabilities.

“The SBU delivers pinpoint strikes. We pierce the enemy right in the heart with a needle. Each of our special operations has a specific goal and yields results,” Maliuk said.

One of the focus areas in 2024 will be Crimea and the Black Sea, he said – leveraging Sea Baby drones to displace the Russian Black Sea Fleet from Crimea gradually.

“We work on military objects or those used by the enemy to accomplish its military tasks. We act in full accordance with international law,” Maliuk said, emphasizing the careful planning and selection of targets during SBU special operations.

Maliuk concluded by reaffirming the SBU’s commitment to reclaiming Ukrainian territory: “This is our land, and we will use all possible methods to liberate it from the occupiers.”

The SBU’s successful track record in 2023 was highlighted, including the assassination of former-MP-turned-traitor Ilya Kiva and an attack on the Crimean Bridge using Sea Baby drones, leading to irreversible damage, according to Vice Premier Marat Khusnullin of Russia.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine