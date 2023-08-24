SBU chief Malyuk on how Crimean Bridge was attacked — twice

The SBU has twice blown up the Crimean bridge (pictured - the consequences of the first attempt in October 2022), explaining that the facility was built illegally and is used by the Russian Federation for military purposes

Wrapped explosives on a pallet, unusual drones, and confused FSB — NV reconstructed two top-secret special operations by Ukraine’s SBU security service, aimed at Putin's crown jewel, the Crimean Bridge.

“Only a select few have seen this footage,” SBU head Vasyl Malyuk tells us as he shows a video dated July 17, 2023 on his phone screen.

It shows a group of intelligence officers monitoring video from the camera of a sea drone on a computer monitor. The device carefully maneuvers on the waves, navigating in the direction of a massive structure, which we can recognize as a section of the Crimean Bridge, built by Russia across the Kerch Strait after the occupation of the peninsula. Malyuk’s own voice can be heard in the background, hushing the drone operator. Waves rush over the hull of the unmanned vessel, inexorably approaching the bridge pylon. A moment — and the image from the camera fades, and the people gathered around the monitor jump up with joy.

Putting his phone down, Malyuk explains that the second attack on the bridge, which knocked out part of the span of its car lane, was recorded on video. “It was an indescribable feeling. Many months of development and success — it’s hard to describe this in words,” the SBU head recounts.

The SBU’s operation to strike the Crimean Bridge again was, at the initiative of the personnel, symbolically named Sea Baby. This is also the name of the SBU’s new generation of naval drones.

Eight months before this special operation, Malyuk's team first targeted the bridge, which is a key element of Russian military logistics for Crimea and the occupied south of Ukraine.

Impact #1 occurred on an overcast morning on Oct. 8, 2022. At that moment, a large stream of cars was moving along the bridge. In this traffic, at 5:40 a.m., a Russian video surveillance camera recorded a loaded truck moving at high speed towards Crimea. A moment later, the truck exploded, damaging two spans and setting fire to a train carrying tanks filled with fuel on the parallel railway lane. According to the Russians, the attack killed five people, including the driver of the truck, and traffic on the bridge was completely halted.

That explosion was not only seen by the invaders. There was another camera streaming live video to Malyuk’s office in Kyiv. The SBU chief will not disclose where the camera was located, but he assures that he observed the explosion in detail.

The first operation on the Crimean Bridge angered Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, for whom the structure had become a symbol of his own success. After the explosion, which occurred the day after the tyrant’s 70th birthday, Russians launched a powerful missile salvo against Kyiv and began methodically striking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. In addition, Russia formed a special commission to investigate how the explosion happened, which included members of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Transport, the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the National Guard. Subsequently, a Russian court sent eight suspects to a pre-trial detention center, but so far none of them have been convicted. Moscow’s “investigation,” according to the SBU, demonstrated an extreme degree of unprofessionalism, because they named Ukrainian Defense Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov as a suspect, despite him having nothing to do with the operation.

The second strike on the bridge made a depressing impression on the Kremlin, driving home the message that Ukraine is capable of destroying the illegally built bridge. This is despite the fact that the Russians have repeatedly declared that the bridge is impervious to any type of attack and have created a special security system around it.

“The Kerch bridge has become a holy grail for the Kremlin. Therefore, its destruction not only disrupted logistics, but also showed that the Putin regime is as fragile and unstable as the bridge itself,” said Olexandr Kovalenko, a military-political commentator from the InfoSprotyv project. “This special operation had military and political goals, and they were all incredibly successful.”

First explosion

“I and two of my trusted employees were involved in the development and implementation of the special operation with the bridge,” Malyuk explains.

According to him, the SBU had been hatching the idea of blowing up the Crimean Bridge since the spring of 2022, considering different options. They thought of transporting explosives in freight rail cars. But the Russians banned the transport of any non-military goods on the bridge’s rail deck. In the end, they settled on the option of a truck loaded with barrels of oil in which explosives would be hidden.

But doubts about the plan’s effectiveness remained. “It was important that the camouflaged explosives could travel from point A to point B. At the same time, it was imperative to cross the Kerch Bridge,” Malyuk explains. The plan with barrels did not guarantee this “invisibility.”

Then, Malyuk came up with the idea of explosives neatly wrapped in cellophane film. This sort of cargo - large, wrapped rolls — looked completely civilian and would not arouse suspicion.

The SBU calculated the thickness of the film layer needed to hide the metal core cylinders filled with a mixture of hexogen from customs scanners.

A whole container was filled with these “rolls” — their total explosive power equaling 21 tons of TNT, or 42 Russian “hypersonic” Kinzhal missiles.

The transport of cargo from Ukraine to the site of the explosion on the bridge was very difficult. Malyuk declined to disclose any specifics, citing security concerns. The SBU head acknowledges that it was a thorny path, but emphasizes that the Ukrainian special service carried the cargo to its destination without the involvement of foreign partners. Only SBU capabilities were used. This once again emphasizes the high level of the special operation’s professionalism and competence, Malyuk notes.

The SBU had to take into account another important point: there are special electronic systems at posts near the Crimean Bridge whose task is to scramble GPS coordinates on explosive devices tuned to a specific point. The team assembled by Malyuk created a technically complex system which overcame Russian security measures and, early in the morning of Oct. 8, 2022, allowed the cargo to reach its final destination approximately in the middle of the bridge.

“We went through seven circles of hell, keeping so many people in the dark! The Russians ‘locked down’ 22 people, putting them in jail. All of them are charged with complicity in a terrorist act, even though they were just going about their everyday business. They were ordinary Russian smugglers,” says Malyuk with a smile.

The Kremlin failed to understand this for a long time. Just six days after the attack, five Russians were arrested on charges of complicity in the attack and jailed. This number subsequently grew.

Russian opposition journalist Yelena Romanova, who lives in Germany and works for Novaya Gazeta Europe, wrote about one of them — Oleg Antipov, a logistics worker from St. Petersburg. He handled a shipment of 21 tons of “polyethylene film.”

After the explosion, Antipov came to the FSB out of his own volition, told the agency everything he knew and was released. Later, he was detained all the same. The St. Petersburg logistics worker is still warming a bunk in a jail cell, serving as a living example of a common Russian special service practice of finding the easiest scapegoat for difficult cases. “Russian security forces need to show their effectiveness. Therefore, they grab the first suspect they come across and hang all the sins of the world on him,” Romanova argues.

Second explosion

After their trial balloon, the SBU immediately set about developing a new strike on the bridge.

An important role in the implementation of this idea was played by an officer codenamed Hunter, a department head in Ukraine’s military counterintelligence who had a hand in the creation of sea drones.

The Ukrainian special services created remote-controlled kamikaze boats packed with explosives, made of a unique material that is invisible to enemy radars, and designed to have three different means of control and self-destruction if necessary.

SBU engineers and specialists gave the floating drones their first combat test on ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, striking missile frigate Admiral Makarov in Sevastopol Bay.

After realizing that drones were not capable of sinking large ships, the amount of explosive on board was brought up to 850 kg of hexogen. The designers also upgraded the drone’s control system, thereby creating a qualitatively new model of a surface "avenger".

Malyuk involved the commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Rear Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa, who provided significant assistance in developing the project. The joint team of the Navy and the special services began to prepare a naval operation to strike the Crimean Bridge.

The drones continued to improve, and even had two Shmel-M long-range jet flamethrowers installed on the body. There were other bits of know-how, details of which the SBU declined to disclose. The modified drones are now ready to perform complex tasks.

In mid-July, the SBU and the Navy finally released drones into the open sea, directing them at a target. “We didn’t sleep for two nights — we literally watched the drones every minute. We were so pumped that we had to calm the operators down a little so that they would not drive the drones[2] too fast,” Malyuk recalls.

Finally, the drones hit the bridge pylon, which based on subsequently-published photos, caused an entire span of the car lane to crash into the sea.

“When the explosion happened, we screamed very loudly, because the tension we had inside was huge,” Malyuk admits, “To be honest, I prayed that everything would work out. And when the drone exploded, we ‘exploded’ with joy.”

Legitimate Purpose

In describing to NV the details of the attacks on the Crimean Bridge, Malyuk repeatedly stressed that these operations were prepared exclusively by Ukrainian forces, and that no foreign special services were involved.

Malyuk also clarified that the Crimean Bridge is a legitimate target for Ukraine. For example, the Geneva Conventions contain no ban on attacking such objects. Moreover, the Lieber Code — the Instruction for the Management of the U.S. Army in the Field — defines “obstructing the ways and channels of movement, movement or communication” as a legitimate objective for attacks.

For his part, Valeriy Kondratyuk, former head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence and ex-head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, commenting on the actions of his colleagues from the SBU, argues that the bridge operations were carried out in such a way as to cause maximum damage to the Kremlin and maintain good relations with Ukraine’s Western partners.

“It is a very delicate job for the intelligence service to be effective and achieve success in operations, balancing against our foreign partners’ fears of a nuclear war,” Kondratyuk asserts. “The formula for achieving this involves hard work and titanic dedication from Ukrainians.”

