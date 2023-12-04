SBU detains collaborator responsible for targeting strikes on Kyiv university

The collaborator turned out to be a 40-year-old resident of Kyiv

Ukraine’s SBU security service has arrested a Russian collaborator accused of helping Russian forces target a missile strike on Kyiv’s famed Taras Shevchenko National University, the SBU said in a Telegram post on Dec. 4.

The missile strike damaged the university’s Exhibition Campus during a mass attack on Dec. 31, 2022, which ultimately claimed the life of one Kyiv resident and injured 22 others.

SBU/Telegram

The SBU clarified that the collaborator, a 40-year old male resident of Kyiv, conducted surveillance at military headquarters and actively tracked areas with concentrations of Ukrainian personnel and equipment in both Kyiv and Zhytomyr Oblasts. The SBU alleges that the collaborator espoused pro-Russian views and even traveled to Russia as a “volunteer”, via third countries.

SBU/Telegram

At the Russian border, Ukraine's security service claims, the collaborator immediately expressed a willingness to assist Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), sharing coordinates for a Ukrainian military unit stationed in the capital region.

SBU/Telegram

A few days later, Russian forces struck the coordinates provided, clearing the collaborator’s full recruitment into the enemy’s intelligence apparatus. The collaborator was then sent back to Ukraine for intelligence gathering and promised Russian citizenship as well as transport back to Russia, in return for his services.

Read also:

The collaborator has been charged with treason and now faces life in prison.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine