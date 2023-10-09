SBU detains factory director for allegedly transferring $400,000 to Russian proxy forces

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) detained a businessman in Kyiv Oblast for allegedly transferring over $400,000 to Russian proxy forces in Donetsk Oblast, the SBU announced on Oct. 9.

The suspect is the director of a foundry in the temporarily occupied city of Makiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

According to the investigators, the businessman continued to conduct business in the city even after its capture by Russian forces in 2014.

The plant reportedly sold goods to Ukraine through other front companies registered in the country. This allegedly allowed the suspect to bypass state-imposed restrictions on conducting business with companies in the occupied territories.

A large part of the received profits were allegedly transferred to the Russian occupation authorities in Ukraine as "taxes." These transactions were carried out through sanctioned banks in Russia and the occupied Donbas region, the SBU reported.

Shortly before the start of the full-scale war, the businessman allegedly transferred more than $400,000 to the budget of the occupation authorities. These funds were then used by those authorities for military purposes, the investigators said.

During the search of the suspect's offices and residences, the law enforcement agents uncovered documents and electronic devices containing evidence of the scheme.

The SBU said it had also exposed the factory director's accomplices in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhia.

All suspects face up to 10 years in prison and confiscation of property.

Read also: Ukrainian aerospace company allegedly supplied military helicopter parts to Russia during war

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.