SBU detains family who coerced Kherson Oblast residents into voting in sham referendum on accession to Russia

Ukraine’s SBU security service has detained two organizers of the sham referendum that the Kremlin arranged during Russia’s occupation of the west-bank part of Kherson Oblast in 2022, the agency reported on Telegram on Sept. 21.

The defendants now face five to ten years in prison.

The collaborators were residents of the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast. After the seizure of the region, the mother and daughter supported the Russian occupation administration and offered their assistance in the war against Ukraine.

After that, both women were "appointed" to the occupation "election commission" in one of the area’s villages.

According to the investigation, the women made door-to-door visits to local residents and collected "votes" for the accession of Kherson Oblast to the Russian Federation.

However, in case of refusal to put the "required" tick in the ballot, the defendants threatened locals with imprisonment in a Russian torture chamber. In addition, to further intimidate civilians, the collaborators were accompanied by armed militants.

Later, the women rigged the “vote” in favor of the Kremlin.

The SBU noted the suspects remained in the village after de-occupation, hoping to avoid accountability.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators pressed charges against the offenders under Part 2 Article 28, Part 5 Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The two women are currently in custody.

