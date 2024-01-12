SBU detains former Kherson official who helped Russians kidnap Ukrainian children

Kherson: SBU detains former official who facilitated deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a former Kherson city official who helped Russia abduct Ukrainian children during its occupation of the city, according to an SBU post onTelegram on January 12.

The woman was detained at the Krakovets border crossing in Lviv Oblast while attempting to flee to the European Union.

The detainee, who was the Deputy Head of the Kherson Center for Emergency Medical Care, handed over 24 ambulances to Russia. The ambulances were used to transport Ukrainian children from Kherson Oblast to Russia.

The woman signed an "order" to give the procedure the appearance of legality, disguising the illegal transfer of minors as the transfer of medical vehicles.

The ambulances were also used to evacuate wounded invaders to Russian military hospitals.

Prior to the liberation of Kherson, Russia transported the vehicles to the occupied left bank of the Dnipro River, where they were "accounted for" by the occupation administration of Russian puppet governor Volodymyr Saldo.

After the de-occupation of Kherson, the traitor remained in the city, where she tried to evade justice.However, in the summer of 2023 she moved to Lviv and received social benefits as an internally displaced person. She then decided to flee abroad but was discovered by the SBU and the National Police.

During searches of the suspect's residences in Lviv and Kherson, the SBU seized flash drives and documents containing evidence of her criminal activity.

The suspect was detained and charged with aiding the aggressor state. She faces confiscation of her property and up to 12 years in prison.

According to the official website Children of War, Russia is confirmed as having taken nearly20,000 children from occupied territories, with another 6,000 being held in re-education camps.

