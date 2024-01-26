SBU detains former leader of banned party, now corrector, linked to former KGB officer

Oleksandr Svystunov allegedly aided FSB in recruiting Yavoriv training ground strike corrector, according to Ukraine’s SBU Security Service’s Telegram post on Jan. 26

An air attack at the training ground on Mar. 13, 2022 killed 64 people and dozens are still considered missing, said Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In June 2022, the SBU apprehended a corrector in Lviv. He was identified as a local resident and former KGB officer whom Svystunov, according to the SBU, had met during his time in the city.

Read also: Ukrainian security service detains several Russian agents helping enemy carry out missile attacks

The investigation reveals that the suspect had resided in Lviv for an extended period and, following the directives of Russian special services, established cells for a pro-Kremlin political entity.

“Currently, the suspect is in pre-trial detention and his colleague from Crimea continues to carry out subversive activities against Ukraine,” the SBU stated.

Svystunov relocated to Crimea in 2013, staying after the peninsula’s occupation, and allegedly began assisting Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Read also: 3 Kalibr-carrying Black Sea ships could indicate Russia is preparing for another mass missile attack

Publicly supporting Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin and justifying Russian actions, he regularly posts pro-Kremlin content on his Telegram channel, the SBU said.

Svystunov is also a frequent contributor to the propaganda resource News Front.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine