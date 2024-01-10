SBU detains Russian spy ‘hunting’ Zaporizhzhya defense plants as Moscow infiltration exposed
Ukraine’s SBU security service has successfully detained a former Ukrainian police officer, now revealed to be a Russian military intelligence agent, who had been actively seeking information on military-industrial factories in Zaporizhzhya, the SBU reported on Telegram on Jan. 10.
The man now faces life imprisonment.
Read also: Founder of one of Ukraine’s largest agricultural firms arrested by SBU for treason
The arrested individual, a former deputy head of a department within the Ministry of Internal Affairs, retired in 2014 but resurfaced as a key player in Russian espionage efforts. His mission involved identifying and relaying geolocations of local defense industry enterprises, particularly those producing ammunition for heavy armored vehicles and rocket and artillery weapons.
Operating discreetly, the spy surveilled areas with the highest concentration of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and military equipment, utilizing public transport for covert travel. SBU officers apprehended the suspect at his residence, seizing crucial evidence including a cellphone containing photos and videos of potential targets, along with encrypted communications with the Russian military.
The accused, a former colleague of the Russian military officer who recruited him, faces severe charges for treason committed under martial law.
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine