SBU detains Wagner PMC member tasked with disrupting Kyiv’s power grid

Ukraine’s SBU security service has arrested a member of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group as the latter attempted to plant GPS trackers on power transmission towers, the SBU said on Telegram on Jan. 15.

The saboteur was likely aiming to disrupt power supplies to Kyiv, the SBU said, by helping Russian forces coordinate airstrikes via these GPS trackers.

According to the SBU, the saboteur is a Belarusian citizen working with Russian military intelligence. From 2014-2017, he fought alongside Russia’s puppet militias in the Donbas against Ukrainian Armed Forces before joining Wagner to storm Bakhmut. After returning to Belarus, he accepted orders from his intelligence handler to prepare attacks across the Ukrainian border.

He will be charged with sabotage and terrorism, the SBU said.



