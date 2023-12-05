SBU drones hit several Russian military assets in Crimea – NV sources

UAVs operated by Ukraine’s SBU security service have targeted several important Russian military facilities during an early morning strike on occupied Crimea, our sources within the agency said on Dec. 5.

In particular, the strike damaged several radar systems (Nebo-M and P-18 Terek) and a Baikal-1M air defense control post.

The operation coincided with the International Volunteer Day, reminding the invading Russian forces that “the Ukrainian land will literally burn under their feet."

A series of explosions rocked two cities in occupied Crimea early on Dec. 5, once again closing traffic to the Crimean Bridge.

Russian air defense successfully stopped two drones from attacking the Marine Oil Terminal in occupied Crimea, Russian Telegram channel Baza claimed. The first drone exploded mid-air above Feodosia around 4:00 a.m. The second drone crashed approximately 70 meters from a fuel storage reservoir.

