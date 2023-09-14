SBU exposes Russian MP’s informant in Kherson

Ukraine’s SBU Security Service has captured an informant in Kherson working for Russian State Duma member Igor Kastyukevich, newly appointed as a “supervisor” for the temporarily occupied region, according to a press release on Sep. 14.

The suspect, identified as a resident of Kherson, had subscribed to Kastyukevich’s social media pages during the occupation of the city.

After Kherson was liberated, she offered her assistance in adjusting strikes on units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stationed in the city.

She surreptitiously roamed the streets, documenting the locations of Ukrainian military units, and subsequently sent this information to Kastyukevich. These details were then transmitted to the Russian Armed Forces.

During the search of the woman’s residence, a mobile phone containing evidence of subversive activities was seized.

The suspect has been charged with unauthorized dissemination of information about the direction, and movement of weapons, armaments, and military supplies to Ukraine.

She is currently in custody and could face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine