SBU foils espionage plot, FSB agents detained in Zaporizhzhya now face life imprisonment

Two FSB agents have been detained in Zaporizhzhya for spying on Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile defense positions, Ukraine’s SBU security service reported on Oct. 10.

One of the suspects attempted to find out the locations of anti-aircraft missile systems in the frontline area of the oblast.

She also supplied Russians with the names and phone numbers of her relatives, who are Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers and their comrades-in-arms fighting on the front lines.

In addition, she recorded conversations with military personnel discussing battlefield tactics on a dictaphone, subsequently sending these audio files to the enemy.

The other agent conducted surveys of the frontline area, documenting the locations of temporary military bases and equipment belonging to Ukrainian forces.

Russian intelligence services paid the traitors up to UAH 6,000 (about $165) for each completed task.

The SBU uncovered these individuals during the initial stages of their intelligence and subversive activities, leading to their arrest. The traitors were identified as residents of Zaporizhzhya who had been remotely recruited by an FSB representative earlier this year.

They have been charged with treason committed during wartime. Currently, the traitors are in custody and face the possibility of life imprisonment if found guilty.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine