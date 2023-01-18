SBU identifies leader of Kadyrov unit, callsign ‘Jigsaw,’ wanted for crimes

The intruder was hiding under the call sign Lobzyk

The criminal was hiding under the call sign “Lobzik” (‘Jigsaw’), but despite this, law enforcement officers managed to establish his real identity.

During the occupation of the village of Makiyivka, Svatove district, the criminal and his men were engaged in robberies, abductions and torture of local residents to intimidate them and suppress the resistance movement in the region.

In particular, it is documented that in April 2022, seven Kadyrov goons under his leadership broke into the house of a local resident under the pretense of "mopping up" the settlement.

"During the 'raid', the perpetrators stole the victim’s cell phones, household appliances and money, and the woman was tied up and taken to the village gymnasium, where the enemy had set up a torture chamber,” the SBU said.

“There, she was forced to ‘confess’ to activities in favor of Ukrainian troops. The victim was subjected to electric shocks and beaten with a metal pipe.”

After the torture, the Russian soldiers chained the woman to a radiator and let her go home late in the evening, but under the threat of murder demanded that she provide them with personal information about local residents.

The law enforcers have established that the war criminal is currently in the temporarily Russian-controlled town of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhya Oblast, where he commands the "Akhmat Oil Regiment" group.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated against him under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (cruel treatment of civilians and other violations of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

