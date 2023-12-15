SBU investigates grenade attack on Zakarpattia village council

The incident took place in the premises of the Keretsk village council (Mukachevo district of Zakarpattia Oblast)

Investigators from Ukraine’s SBU security service have initiated an inquiry into the setting off of grenades inside the premises of the Keretskivska Village Council in Zakarpattia Oblast, the SBU press service told NV on Dec. 15.

The actions of the man who caused the explosions are classified as a terrorist act under Article 258 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code.

A joint investigative and operational group from the SBU, National Police, and the prosecutor’s office is actively working at the scene.

Urgent measures are being taken to clarify all the circumstances of the crime, including identifying eyewitnesses and event participants, as well as determining the motives of the perpetrator.

Additionally, the SBU noted that the National Police is conducting an additional investigation into this crime under the article pertaining to the illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives.

A member of the Keretskivska Village Council in the Mukachevo district, Zakarpattia, detonated grenades during a session on Dec. 15.

According to the Main Department of the National Police in Zakarpattia, based on preliminary information, 26 people were injured in the blasts, with six in critical condition.

Media reports indicated that the perpetrator was identified as councilor Serhiy Batryn from the Servant of the People party.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine