SBU investigates military and police’s violent actions when delivering draft summons in Odesa

The SBI is investigating violent acts while serving a summons to a man in Odessa

Ukraine’s SBU security service has launched an investigation into alleged violent actions by military servicemen and law enforcement officers during the delivery of a draft summons to a man in Odesa, the agency said in a post on it Telegram channel on Nov. 15.

The SBU reported that on Nov. 14, a video started to circulate on various Telegram channels showing employees of the regional recruiting center, along with law enforcement officers, handcuffing a man and forcefully shoving him into a car – purportedly for refusing to accept a summons.

SBU personnel started investigating this incident and have already conducted urgent investigative actions, interviewed witnesses, and questioning all participants involved, the agency said. Relevant video recordings and administrative materials have also been seized.

Currently, a criminal case has been opened against military officials and law enforcement officers for allegedly exceeding their official authorities (part 5 of Art. 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, part 2 of Art. 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This offense is punishable by deprivation of liberty for two to five years or imprisonment for the same term.

A pre-trial investigation is ongoing, with efforts focused on establishing all the circumstances surrounding the incident, the SBU said.

