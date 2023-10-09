SBU nabs Russian GRU operative who facilitated attacks on Odesa while disguised as rescuer
Ukrainian counterintelligence has detained a Russian military intelligence (GRU) agent who infiltrated a local volunteer rescue team in Odesa in order to gather targeting information for attacks on the city, Ukraine's SBU security service said on Telegram on Oct. 9.
We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine