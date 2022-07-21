SBU probing into possible destruction of classified documents by SBI officials in first days of full-scale war

State Bureau of Invastigations

Documents for the following cases are being looked into:

Kharkiv agreements;

Viktor Medvedchuk's coal case;

The case of involvement in the shootings on the Maidan of the former head of the SBU Oleksandr Yakymenko;

The case of impoverishing the Ukrainian army;

and a number of other cases involving former Ukrainian officials.

The Prosecutor General's Office told the public broadcaster that law enforcement officers have opened criminal proceedings under the following charges:

according to part 1 of Art. 111 on treason;

according to part 2 of Art. 329 on the loss of documents containing state secrets;

according to part 2 of Art. 357 on theft, misappropriation, extortion of documents, stamps, seals, taking possession of them by fraud or abuse of official position, or their damage.

Earlier, the U.S.-state-funded Current Time TV channel said, citing anonymous sources, that the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations of Ukraine added information about the destruction of classified files by employees of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Current Time journalist Iryna Romaliyska reported on July 8 that members of the SBI may have been involved in the destruction of classified documents in several high-profile cases in the first days of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

This was corroborated by Ukrayinska Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach, who said he had seen a list of the destroyed files.

The SBI has maintained that the information about the destruction of files in question is not true.

According to Current Time, no one has yet been served with a notice of suspicion within the framework of these proceedings.

The investigation into the destruction of secret files of criminal cases began before President Volodymyr Zelenskyy removed SBU head Ivan Bakanov and Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova from their positions, Current Time reported.

