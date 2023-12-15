SBU raids upscale Kyiv restaurant — video

Ukraine’s SBU security service and military recruitment officials conducted “counter-sabotage security measures” at one of Kyiv’s most prestigious restaurants, the SBU told NV on Dec. 15.

Officials emphasized that such measures have been undertaken for the third day in a row, targeting individuals who may be potentially involved in criminal activity.

Additionally, employees of local military recruitment centers were checking draft-eligible citizens at the establishment.

Earlier, local Telegram channels had shared several videos depicting law enforcement officials carrying out inspections at what is believed to be Veranda restaurant on the Dnipro River in Kyiv.

