SBU reportedly proposes sanctions against Yanukovych team for NSDC approval, NV investigation

Ukraine’s SBU security service is reportedly preparing to submit proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions on several high-profile close associates of runaway former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, NV has reported, citing sources.

The targets for sanctions would include Andriy Portnov, the former deputy head of the Yanukovych Presidential Administration, and many others, sources said.

Read also: Ukrainian government approves sale of Medvedchuk’s yacht abroad

While the SBU is not ready to disclose information about its plans, it has hinted that the agency is likely to submit recommendations for sanctions against key figures associated with the Yanukovych regime, the November issue of NV's monthly magazine reveals.

In October, NV sent a second request to the SBU regarding its plans to add Andriy Portnov, Andriy Klyuev, a former NSDC secretary and later Yanukovych’s administration’s head, Raisa Bohatyriova, former health minister, Serhiy Arbuzov, former deputy prime minister and acting PM, Eduard Stavytsky, former energy minister, and many others to the sanctions list for NSDC approval.

Read also: NV investigates why Ukraine has yet to impose sanctions on dictator Lukashenko

In response, the agency said that "information on the collection, preparation and submission of such proposals is classified information. However, they assured that "they are continuously carrying out a number of counterintelligence and operational search activities against relevant individuals and legal entities in order to submit to the NSDC substantiated proposals for the introduction of new sanctions and the extension of previously applied sanctions".

The SBU has probably already submitted the list of the above-mentioned individuals to the NSDC, an NV source in the government said. The document also reportedly addresses the renewal of sanctions against individuals who were subject to restrictions before the law was amended to allow the return of assets to the state budget.

According to a senior anonymous national security source, everything else depends on the NSDC and its secretary, Oleksiy Danilov, who is said to be responsible for setting the agenda for the meetings.

The NSDC did not provide NV with any information on the matter.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine