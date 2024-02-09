The SBU searched the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, NV sources

The Security Service of Ukraine is conducting searches in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra on the morning of Feb. 9, reported NV citing its informed sources.

The SBU visited a priest who coordinated staged protests during the return of Lavra property to the state, according to sources.

The SBU has conducted inspections in monasteries, churches, and premises of the UOC MP throughout Ukraine last year. Counterintelligence operations uncovered a large amount of pro-Russian literature, as well as numerous Russians with dubious documents.

The SBU served a notice of suspicion on April 1 to former Lavra abbot, Petro Lebid(Metropolitan Pavlo), citing infringement of the equal rights of citizens based on their race, ethnic origin, religious beliefs, disability and other grounds and the justification, recognition as legitimate, or denial of Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine. His house was searched.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court placed him under 24-hour house arrest for 60 days and made him wear an electronic bracelet.

Lebid received a notice of suspicion amid the UOC-MP refusing to vacate the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, despite the termination of the lease agreement by the state reserve.

The SBU issued Lebid a new notice of suspicion on July 13 resulting from his interview in which, according to the investigation, he denied the existence of Ukraine as a sovereign state and called Russia's war against Ukraine a "civil conflict."

The court changed his preventive measure to arrest on July 14. He was released from custody on bail of UAH 33,3 million ($867,000 USD) on August 7— according to his lawyer, the money was collected by "parishioners."

