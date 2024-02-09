SBU set two more Russian oil refineries on fire

Fire at the Ilyichevsk Oil Refinery as a result of a UAV attack on 9 February

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) drones struck two oil refineries in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, sources reported to NV on Feb. 9.

According to the source, the attack on the Ilya refinery resulted in a large fire, and the primary processing unit, costing $50 million with a capacity of 3.6 million tons per year, was damaged.

"Without it, the enemy will not be able to produce diesel fuel for military needs,” the source stated.

The consequences of the strike on the Afip oil refinery are still being clarified.

The facilities are located about 20 km from each other. According to local reports, the Russians were forced to scramble aircraft, but this did not protect the refineries.

"These plants are legitimate targets,” the source told NV.

”Not only do they work for Russia’s defense industry and provide fuel for Russian troops, but they are important for the Russian economy. Russia is a Goliath that stands on its oil legs. We are systematically cutting them off. And we will continue to do so until Goliath falls."

In October 2023, the SBU had already succeeded in attacking the Afip refinery, which produced millions of tons of aviation fuel for Russian aircraft.

In recent weeks, oil depots and refineries have been burning in several regions of the Russian Federation. NV sources reported that the SBU is behind the attacks.

The most recent attacks included a strike on Russia’s Lukoil refinery in Volgograd on Feb. 3 and on a marine terminal in the port of Ust-Luga near St. Petersburg on Jan. 21.



