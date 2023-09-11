SBU thwarts FSB operation, detaining ex-soldier recruited to target Kyiv utilities for Russia’s planned cold season attacks

Ukraine’s SBU security service detained an FSB agent in Kyiv who was gathering information for new Russian air attacks on critical infrastructure in the capital, the agency’s press service reported on Telegram on Sept. 11.

The former National Guard contract soldier now faces life imprisonment.

The man in question was remotely recruited by the Russian intelligence service in January 2023.

In order to engage him in covert cooperation, the FSB used a “resident” (head of an agent group), SBU’s message reads. The “resident” turned out to be a former member of the National Guard who had resigned from the service for health reasons and moved to a European country.

There, he started working for the FSB.

The SBU said that while outside Ukraine, the “resident” gave instructions to his agent in Kyiv. In particular, he asked the agent to collect geolocations of thermal power plants in the Ukrainian capital. The aggressor was also interested in information about the technical condition of energy facilities and the level of their protection by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to investigators, the Russian agent sent all the information received to the “resident” via a messenger app, in the form of photos with a description of the security system.

For each completed task, both suspects received from their FSB handler from $100 to $1,000. The amount depended on the complexity of the "task" and the importance of the information obtained.

According to the available data, Russia needs intelligence to prepare for new air strikes on Kyiv during the cold season.

SBU officers detained the Russian agent through a multi-stage special operation while he was carrying out his tasks.

Searches at his Kyiv residence revealed computer equipment and a mobile phone with evidence of intelligence and subversive activities on behalf of the aggressor state.

The SBU investigators have charged both suspects under Part 2 Article 28 and Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

The detained FSB agent is in custody.

