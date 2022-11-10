SBU uncovers 700 Ukrainian collaborators in eight months

Criminal article on collaboration appeared in March 2022

“(Charges were brought) under Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – collaboration, which did not exist until March this year,” said Dekhtyarenko.

“That is, unlike high treason, here we are talking about collaborators in their purest form.”

According to Dekhtyarenko, the search for and punishment of Russian accomplices in Ukraine is now one of SBU’s main priorities. So far, 268 criminal cases have been brought to court, and 53 offenders already received corresponding sentences.

“As an example: a recent sentence for a resident of Luhansk Oblast, who passed information about Armed Forces units defending the region to representatives of the Russian occupation army,” he said.

“For his assistance, he sought money and a position in the occupation ‘administration,’ but will instead spend 12 years behind bars... We know every collaborator by name, all their data, circles of contact, and routes of movement. The punishment for these people is only a matter of time.”

