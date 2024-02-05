SBU uncovers alleged Russian spy network in 3 oblasts

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) had detained five individuals allegedly spying on the Ukrainian military and passing information to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the SBU’s press service reported on Feb. 5

According to the SBU, the detained individuals operated in Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk oblasts, providing information to aid Russian strikes. These regions are commonly targeted by Russian attacks.

Among the suspects was an official from a Donetsk regional council and two other people from Donetsk Oblast, including a former head of a municipal enterprise and a Kramatorsk resident.

The group also included an engineer at a Zaporizhzhia defense plant and an employee of a transport company in Odesa Oblast, the SBU said.

According to the SBU, the perpetrators were spying on locations with the highest concentration of personnel and military equipment of Ukraine's Armed Forces in frontier territories.

"They also tried to locate warehouses with ammunition, fuel, and lubricants of the Defense Forces," the SBU said.

The SBU accused the suspects of gathering intelligence on the locations and operations of industrial facilities that repair heavy weaponry for the Ukrainian military.

"The FSB agents also 'verified' coordinates for new Russian missile attacks," the SBU's statement read.

The detained individuals reportedly acted separately from each other while being managed by an FSB handler. The SBU uncovered mobile phones they allegedly used to communicate with the FSB.

Ukraine's Security Service said the suspects are facing charges of state treason committed under martial law, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. The perpetrators are currently in custody.

The SBU detained on Jan.30 a Kyiv resident for allegedly spying on military facilities and critical infrastructure in the capital in cooperation with Russian intelligence services.

