SBU uncovers another draft evasion scheme in Odesa, two organizers arrested, face 9 years in prison

Draft evaders paid up to $8,000 to be smuggled into EU

A recruiting agency director and a transport company manager who helped Odesa draft dodgers leave Ukraine illegally were detained while receiving money for smuggling a person liable for military service across the border, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) reported on Telegram on Nov. 23 after a joint operation with the National Police.

Under the guise of recruiting civilian personnel, the director sought potential conscripts and offered them assistance in illegal transportation to EU countries for a fee of up to $8,000, depending on the transportation method and urgency.

To facilitate the border crossing, he sold his "clients" fake disability certificates and documents claiming that they had been removed from the military registry. The dodgers were then hidden in the cabins of international cargo trucks. The manager of a local transport company was also involved in the scheme.

Both detainees were charged with illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine committed by an organized group (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

They face up to 9 years of imprisonment and confiscation of property.

