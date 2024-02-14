SBU unmasks Russian mole who aided attacks on Kharkiv by giving locations of Ukrainian air defenses

SBU cyber specialists have exposed another agent of Russian special services who leaked the location of Ukrainian air defense to the enemy and also spotted Russian missile strikes inKharkiv, Ukraine’s SBU security service reported on Telegram on Feb. 14.

The main targets were strategically important enterprises, including those of Ukraine’s defense industry. The Russian forces also hoped to geolocate Ukrainian air defenses from the informant.

According to the investigation, in order to collect intelligence, the suspect found sites of enemy strikes and then took covert photos and videos there. The offender then sent relevant messages to pro-Kremlin Telegram channels controlled by the special services.

SBU officers documented the criminal actions of the Russian informant and detained him while he was performing a task. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, during a search of the suspect's apartment, a cell phone with evidence of illegal activity was seized.

The SBU noted that the informant was a 58-year-old local who is an ideological supporter of the Russian state. Last fall, he began transmitting intelligence information to Russian special services through popular messengers on his own initiative. Moscow’s accomplice also published his posts on social media trying to discredit Ukrainian defenders.

The perpetrator is currently in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces up to eight years in prison.

