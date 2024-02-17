SC has 2 of the best spots for an adults-only spring break, Southern Living says. Take a look

Two South Carolina communities made Southern Living’s 15 best places to go on spring break.

Spring break for adults that is.

The magazine suggested Folly Beach and Beaufort would be ideal for an adults-only getaway, calling spring break a school-year tradition they wouldn’t mind keeping.

Also naps.

“If you’ve got kids, give them a week of adventure at one of the South’s many camps, or better yet, send them to Camp Grandma.”

Top of the adult spring break list was St. Petersburg, Florida, where “you get the best of many worlds — gorgeous white-sand beaches, a charming historic district, vibrant art, and delicious food — in this classic old Florida city.”

Number 2 was Folly Beach, which Southern Living called “the true gem.”

“Skip the crowds congregating around (Charleston’s) Rainbow Row and set up your own personal oasis on Folly Beach’s sandy shores,” Southern Living said.

Here are the activities the magazine suggests: watch surfers, paddle tidal creeks, fish from the Folly Beach Pier.

“It stretches 1,000 feet into the ocean and gives Folly Beach its nickname as the Edge of America,” the magazine said.

Originally constructed of Palmetto logs, the pier has had many lives. Most recently, it was rebuilt with pre-stressed concrete piles and reopened the day after Christmas in 2022.

Of Beaufort, Southern Living says, “this part of the South is especially lovely in the spring.”

The draws for an adult-only break? Hunting Island State Park, oak-lined streets of historic homes, fresh seafood, stunning sunset over the marsh.

“You’ll be planning your return trip before you’ve even made it halfway through your stay,” the magazine said.

Also on the list are:

#3 New Orleans “brings the party”

#4 95-mile Crystal Coast, North Carolina and its wild horses

#5 Texas Hill Country “grown-up grape juice”

#6 Little Torch Key America’s only private island resort Little Palm Island Resort and Spa

#7 Jekyll Island, Georgia “nature filled”

#8 Louisville, Kentucky before the Derby, see rolling green hills, bourbon distilleries, and historic Whiskey Row

#9 Amelia Island, Florida “little slice of untouched heaven” just outside the traditional raucous spring break locales

#10 Asheville, North Carolina “everything a great mountain town should be — beautiful and bucolic with just the right amounts of quirk and artsy funk”

#11 Austin, Texas “hits the senses immediately with its musicians and cosmic cowboys, flashing neon and brightly colored murals, tacos and barbecue, and quite the rebellious streak”

#12 Bardstown, Kentucky Bourbon Capital of the World’s 11 distilleries

#13 The Florida Keys 44 islands connected by the 113-mile-long Overseas Highway from Key Largo to Key West tiki bars to snorkeling

#14 Ocean Springs, Mississippi “artsy little Coastal Mississippi beach town”