SC has 3 of the most underrated winter vacation spots in the US, new ranking shows. Here’s where

Have you been looking for ideas on where to spend some time away during the holidays?

Look no further than your residing state as three areas in South Carolina have been named among the country’s top 150 most underrated winter vacation destinations by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, after polling 3,000 individuals.

The avenue of oaks leading to Tibwin Plantation is part of the South Tibwin unit of the Francis Marion National Forest near McClellanville. Closed to vehicular travel, this path leads to the site of the Tibwin Plantation house and a network of trails. It is an excellent place to spend a quiet afternoon exploring a truly beautiful spot of the Lowcountry.

The listed hidden gems reportedly often remain unnoticed or overshadowed by the allure of iconic destinations or are just waiting to be uncovered, detailed the travel site.

First on the list for South Carolina was the Lowcountry city of Beaufort.

The coastal location was ranked 77th overall on the list and features alluring qualities such as history, architecture, notable movie locales, unique cuisine, waterfront views and more.

Susan Duffy shot this photo of a beautiful Beaufort sunset.

Following closely behind, Walhalla ranked 85th. This Upstate South Carolina city was founded in 1850 and is nestled among the Blue Ridge Mountains. For those looking to travel soon, the Walhalla Christmas Parade “A Gingerbread Christmas” will take place on Dec. 10, beginning at 4 p.m.

A Walhalla, SC, storybook home with a tower, gargoyles and sword in a stone carries a $525,000 asking price.

Lastly, McClellanville came in 89th on the list of 150 locations overall. The quaint Lowcountry fishing town in rural Charleston County is a “self-sufficient village of schools, historic churches, beautiful homes, a few shops and docking facilities which attest to an economy now largely dependent upon the sea rather than the land,” according to the town’s official website.

McClellanville was founded in the 1850’s as a summer retreat for the plantation owners along the Santee River.

McClellanville has an approximate population of 601 individuals, as detailed by World Population Review.

As for the winter destinations that made the top 10 spots on the list, according to Family Destinations Guide, this includes:

Buffalo, Wyoming High Springs, Florida Creede, Colorado Tok, Alaska Frankenmuth, Michigan Waimea Town, Kauai, Hawaii Ashland, Nebraska Arrow Rock, Missouri Mineral Point, Wisconsin Cedar Key, Florida